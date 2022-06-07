10 people arrested in connection with unrest in Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. The Investigative Committee of Armenia, within the framework of a criminal case related to the riots at the residence of the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, involved 15 people as accused, 10 of them were arrested, the press service of the Committee reports, Trend reports with reference to the Armenian media.

"The necessary measures are being taken to identify the organizers of the riots and other persons involved. During the preliminary investigation of the criminal case, decisions were made to involve 15 people as defendants. In relation to 10 persons, a measure of restraint in the form of detention was chosen," the reports says.