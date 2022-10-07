Stabbing Russia in back won't benefit Armenia – Institute for Political Studies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Stabbing Russia in the back will not benefit Armenia, Director of the Institute for Political Studies Sergei Markov told Trend.

Markov made a remark about Yerevan's consent to host the EU-France mission.

"The proposal to deploy the EU mission to Armenia and Azerbaijan was diplomatically rejected by Azerbaijan. The country said it will cooperate with the mission as and when required. As for Armenia, the deployment of the EU-France mission to the country is considered a betrayal in Russia, since Pashinyan invites intelligence officers of France and other NATO countries to Armenia which is a member of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). The relevant act would possibly result in cooling relations between Russia and Armenia," he said.

As the political expert noted, Azerbaijan is making every effort to peacefully resolve conflicts with Armenia, and sign a peace agreement providing for the full recognition of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity by Armenia.

"The Azerbaijani leadership wants to take a step forward, as well as to achieve the complete withdrawal of all Armenian armed formations and the total restoration of its statehood along Karabakh through peaceful means," he added.