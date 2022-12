Yerevan has reported a new number of Armenian soldiers who died during the September provocation of Armenia against Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing Armenian media.

According to the new data from the Investigative Committee of Armenia, 224 servicemen died.

Earlier, at the end of October, the reported number was 201. In early December, Tigran Abrahamyan, deputy of the parliamentary faction "I have the honor" announced that 233 Armenian soldiers died.