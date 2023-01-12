Russian MFA advises Armenia to stop acting immaturely

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. Russia’s offer to provide a platform for Armenian-Azerbaijani peace treaty negotiations remains in force, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said answering media questions published on the ministry's web site, Trend reports.

"It’s difficult to assess the position of the Armenian side when the statements of Yerevan on the same issue differ significantly. We would also like to remind that a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan on a peace treaty was scheduled for December 23, 2022 in Moscow,” Zakharova noted. “Everything was prepared for it, but namely the Armenian leadership at the last moment canceled the visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan.”

“If the Armenian partners are really interested in solving problems in line with the comprehensive implementation of trilateral statements at the highest level [signed between Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders on November 10, 2020 and January 11, 2021 after the second Karabakh war], it’s necessary to continue joint work," she added.