Armenia creates difficulties for CSTO - Russian MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. Armenia creates difficulties for the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Russia's Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a weekly briefing, Trend reports.

"It is obvious that Armenia keeps acting based on the priorities that its armed forces face. Last year as well, the Armenian Defense Ministry did not allocate a military contingent to participate in the CSTO joint exercises in Kazakhstan. This, certainly, creates certain difficulties for the allies, forcing them to redraw the plans already agreed upon by the military departments," she said.