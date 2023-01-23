Russian billionaire Vardanyan refuses to condemn war in Ukraine on BBC air

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. Ruben Vardanyan, a fugitive Russian billionaire of Armenian origin, who recently took over separatists in Karabakh, in an interview with BBC’s HARDtalk has refused to condemn the war in Ukraine.

Avoiding answering the question about the events in Ukraine, Vardanyan once again started to talk about the so-called "humanitarian crisis" that Azerbaijan is allegedly pressuring Armenians in Karabakh with.

He said that regardless of his response on the position of Russia, France, the US or other countries, it will undermine the opportunities for obtaining the support of the international community [for Armenians in Karabakh].

"It would be a mistake to comment on that," he said.

Vardanyan is obviously trying to shift the focus and receive any kind of help from the international community for the alleged "humanitarian catastrophe" that Azerbaijan is creating.