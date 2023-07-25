Armenia should handle its own problems, not call Moscow every time, says PM Pashinyan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. Armenia should handle state problems by itself and stop the practice of calling Moscow at every turn, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan said, Trend reports.

Pashinyan made the remark while speaking at a press-conference in Yerevan.

"There are many fair points in Moscow's position, and if we translate many of them from diplomatic language, it would mean something like this: 'You've been independent for 30 years, so for how long you plan to keep calling every time a problem arises?'," Pashinyan said.

The PM also admitted that the Armenians in Karabakh also 'helped' to maintain this solution - to call Moscow all the time, while Moscow has its own share of problems to deal with.

Exactly three years before Pashinyan came to power - on the eve of the 2020 second Karabakh war - from all the platforms in which the prime minister regularly took part, he unequivocally fell into the spotlight with his territorial claims, and provocative statements against Azerbaijan. As a result, on the night of September 27, 2020, the Armenian Armed Forces attacked the positions of Azerbaijan.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document, ending the 30-year occupation, and now it's clear that Pashinyan has reconciled with the fact that he has no other choice but to accept the new geopolitical reality created by Azerbaijan, and is beginning to understand that the future of the region is based on the peace declared by Azerbaijan.