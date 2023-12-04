Armenia rejects bill against Azerbaijan's territorial integrity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. The State Building and Law Commission of the Armenian Parliament rejected a bill criminalizing Armenia's renouncement from Azerbaijan's Karabakh, Trend reports via the Armenian media.

The bill put forward by the opposition provided for amendments to the Criminal Code in connection with the refusal to recognize “Karabakh’s right to self-determination”.

The media said that three members of the commission voted for the bill, and eight voted against it. Those who did not support the decision are members of the ruling Civil Contract party.

Pro-government MPs said that this initiative would become a serious obstacle to peace negotiations with Azerbaijan.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel