Armenia, Azerbaijan have direct communication line - FM Mirzoyan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. Armenia and Azerbaijan have direct communication line, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at a press conference, Trend reports.

“We mentioned that there is a direct communication line between the administrations of the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan. A similar channel exists between the foreign ministries of Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as other departments,” he noted.

Earlier, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev told Berliner Zeitung newspaper that the work on the text of the peace treaty is being carried out directly between Baku and Yerevan.

He pointed out that each format has its advantages, and it would not be correct to compare their effectiveness.

“At various stages, different formats have allowed us to move forward, and we are grateful to all the mediators who have been involved. The venue is not important for us. Most important is the outcome. We are for result-oriented negotiations. In principle, we are not against honest facilitation, but our preference is direct talks,” added Hajiyev.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel