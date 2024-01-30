BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Russia's Investigative Committee will initiate a case regarding the desecration of a monument dedicated to the Children of Siege Leningrad in Armenia's Yerevan, Trend reports.

"Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia Alexander Bastrykin instructed the central apparatus of the agency to initiate a criminal case on this fact and in cooperation with the Russian Foreign Ministry to establish all the circumstances of the incident," the investigative committee said.

A new instance of Armenian vandalism has surfaced on social networks. On this occasion, individuals of Armenian descent have chosen to disrespect the memory of the children who endured the Siege of Leningrad.

The footage shows an Armenian vandal vigorously removing ribbons depicting the Russian flag from wreaths, throwing them to the ground, and treading on them. Furthermore, the vandal is seen upsetting the wreaths while making disparaging remarks, describing the barricade youngsters as fascists, and denying the authenticity of records proving this historical occurrence.

