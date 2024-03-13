Armenia’s statements about stopping Russian border guards' work at Zvartnots airport not contribute to country’s security – MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. The statements of the Armenian authorities regarding the termination of the work of Russian border guards at Zvartnots airport won't contribute to the security of Armenia, the Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during a briefing, Trend reports.

She claims that all decisions are expected to be taken by the Russian side after the inter-ministerial talks.

"The Armenian side made the aforementioned announcement in the context of a string of hostile actions and declarations from official Yerevan. Considering the duties that Russian and Armenian border guards have successfully performed side by side for many years, such an attempt is unlikely to serve the interests of Armenia's security and its citizens," Zakharova noted.

Earlier, the Chairman of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan said that Russian border guards should cease their work at Zvartnots Airport in Yerevan.

"I did not participate in the discussion of the withdrawal of Russian border guards from Zvartnots Airport, but I think it would be right if they left," the parliament speaker told reporters.

Simonyan expressed skepticism about the ability of Russian border guards to protect Armenia's borders in an emergency. Armenia sent an official letter to Russia regarding the presence of Russian border guards at the airport.

