Russia considers Yerevan’s rhetoric towards CSTO ultimatum, offensive - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. Russia considers Yerevan’s rhetoric towards CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) ultimatum and offensive, the Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during a briefing, Trend reports.

“We cannot help but be alarmed by the counterproductive and ultimatum, and sometimes offensive, rhetoric that prevails today in the statements of the Armenian leadership on the topic,” Zakharova noted.

According to her, such rhetoric is being imposed on Armenian society.

“The allied relations between Russia and Armenia would suffer irreversible damage if Yerevan continues on such a path,” she added.

Earlier, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan announced his intention to withdraw from the CSTO in the absence of answers to Yerevan’s questions. According to him, the organization "must fulfill its obligations and recognize its area of ​​responsibility".

