BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. Armenian authorities are willing to compromise their connections with Russia and other important allies and partners in search of fleeting gains from the West, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during a weekly briefing, Trend reports.

She mentioned that in an interview with an Argentine publication, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, when asked about the potential severance of diplomatic ties with Russia, stated he couldn't speculate about the future.

"It's unusual; typically, politicians in power don't just forecast the future, they shape it. Mirzoyan's statement is unfortunate, especially considering today's anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries. Mirzoyan mentioned that Armenia's primary partners now are the US and the EU.

But when is 'now'? March-April 2024? This is despite Armenia's allied relations with our country as a member of the EAEU, CSTO, and CIS. Recently, Armenian leadership emphasized the importance of these structures for Armenia. So, when were they misled? Then or now? What's with this sudden about-face? It's clear that the current Armenian authorities are willing to sacrifice ties with Russia and other close allies for the fleeting benefits promised by the EU and the US. However, the issue isn't their betrayal of us or their partners; it's their betrayal of their own people" she said.

In an interview with the Argentine Todos Noticias, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan highlighted that Russia and Armenia have divergent perspectives, and despite the growth of economic ties, challenges persist between the two sides.

"Collaboration spans across various sectors, with robust security ties maintained. However, it's evident that our perspectives differ today, and, frankly, we're not on the same page. The challenges in our relationship with Russia cannot be overlooked," he said.

