US and EU reluctant to address Armenia's issues - PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. The US and the EU will not come and solve Armenia's problems, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan said in parliament, commenting on the results of the Brussels meeting, Trend reports.

"We have illusory or unrealistic expectations that some allies or relatives will come and solve our problems. It is necessary to fix and consolidate the fact that we should solve all our problems ourselves," he said.

To note, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, EU High Representative and Vice President Josep Borrell, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, USAID chief Samantha Power, and Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan met in Brussels on April 5.

Additionally, as a result of the meeting, it was announced that the EU will put forward Armenia's Sustainability and Growth Plan for 2024–2027 for 270 million euros.

