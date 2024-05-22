Armenia needs new Constitution - PM Pashinyan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Armenia needs a new Constitution, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said, Trend reports,

To note, the current Constitution of Armenia, along with legislative acts, official letters, statements, and documents circulated in international organizations and courts, contains claims against Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

In February of this year, Pashinyan announced his intention to hold a constitutional referendum.

"The pivotal point for transforming from a non-state nation into a state nation is a constitutional referendum. Our sole tool is engaging with the people," he stated.

