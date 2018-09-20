PM Bakhtadze meets Amazon executive, discusses Georgia’s potential in development of digital economy

Georgia’s digital potential, regional projects and cooperation opportunities have been discussed by Prime Minister of Georgia Mamuka Bakhtadze and Head of Expansion and Capture of Amazon John Brennan in Washington D.C yesterday, Agenda reported.

Brennan presented Amazon’s priorities and plans in terms of improvement of its services.

The parties have pointed out Georgia’s outstanding potential regarding the development of digital technologies especially in a regional context. They have also discussed the Digital Silk Road initiative and areas in which Georgia could effectively use Amazon’s services.

PM Bakhtadze has emphasised that the development of a digital economy has high importance for Georgia and the government.