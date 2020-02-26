Natural disasters to be monitored using unmanned aerial vehicles in Georgia

The National Environmental Agency of Georgia (NEA) will be able to monitor natural disasters with new unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV). With the help of UAVs, they will be able to efficiently and objectively assess disaster-stricken areas and obtain accurate data during hydrometeorological and geological processes, Trend reports citing Agenda.

These unmanned aerial vehicles will help our specialists to objectively assess the processes taking place in the regions, where the natural disasters are quite frequent”, reports the press office of the agency.

The NEA has purchased the UAVs with the financial support of the Green Climate Fund, which aims to support developing countries in responding to the challenge of climate change.