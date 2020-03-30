Georgia confirms new case of coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

One more individual has tested positive for the new coronavirus in Georgia, bringing total confirmed cases to 91, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The information was recently updated on the special website stopcov.ge created by the Georgian government.

As of now, a total of 18 individuals have recovered, 71 remain at various hospitals throughout the country, while two foreigners have departed to their country.

On March 21, Georgia declared a state of emergency until April 21 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 34,000. Over 723,300 people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 151,900 people have reportedly recovered.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356