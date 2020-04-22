UN praises Georgia’s steps in fight against coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22

President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili has held a phone conversation with Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres, Trend reports citing the website of Government administration.

The Georgian President summed up the conversation in a tweet on Tuesday.

“Great challenges require common innovative responses. Had the chance to discuss with @antonioguterres on international solidarity in response to the crisis, the need for the SG’s appeal for global ceasefire to include steps toward equitable access to the vaccine,” reads the president’s tweet.

As reported, the UN Secretary-General congratulated Georgia during the call on the country’s effective measures throughout the pandemic.

In turn, the Georgian president welcomed the UN resolution that was adopted on an equitable, efficient and timely access to any vaccine to be developed against COVID-19.

The number of patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Georgia has reached 411 on April 22. Ninety-eight patients recovered from the virus.Three Georgian citizens are brought from abroad for medical treatment. Currently, 5015 people remain under quarantine, and 573 persons – in inpatient care.

