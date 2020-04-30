Georgia, Germany mull ways of boosting cooperation in tourism

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.30

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili had a phone conversation with the President of the Federal Republic of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Trend reports via Georgian president’s press service.

The presidents discussed the coronavirus-related situation in Georgia and Germany.

Georgian president briefed her German counterpart about the current situation in Georgia and noted that the measures taken by the country’s government against coronavirus pandemic are successful and effective.

Zourabichvili also thanked Germany for providing medical services and assistance to Georgian citizens in the country during the pandemic.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier, for his part, praised Georgian government's efforts to fight against COVID-19.

The presidents further spoke about the importance of creating a vaccine against coronavirus. It was noted that the vaccine should be available to everyone and not just for rich countries.

The sides also pointed out the necessity of gradual resumption of economic activities. The presidents of Georgia and Germany also focused on the issues of intensifying cooperation in the development of tourism.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356