14th patient dies of COVID-19 in Georgia
14th patient has died of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Georgia today, Director of the First University Clinic Levan Ratiani told Georgian First Channel, Trend reports.
Currently, Georgia’s coronavirus cases stand ar 851. 702 patient recovered from the novel virus so far.
According to the latest figures, 2795 people remain under quarantine, and 252 more under hospital supervision.
