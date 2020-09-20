Tbilisi joins European Mobility Week

Tbilisi has joined the European Mobility Week. As part of the event, a bicycle ride from Vake Park to the First Republic Square is being held in the Georgian capital.

The slogan of the European Mobility Week is “Zero-emission Mobility for All”. Deputy Mayor of Tbilisi, Maia Bitadze is taking part in the event, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

European Mobility Week has been traditionally held in September since 2002.