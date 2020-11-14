Georgia reports 3,504 new coronavirus cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 14

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 3,504 news cases of coronavirus over the last 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The total number of cases confirmed since late-February has increased to 76,658.

Out of the new 3,504 new COVID-19 cases: 1,232 were reported in Tbilisi, 603 were reported in Adjara, 619 were reported in Imereti, 397 were reported in Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti, 140 were reported in Shida Kartli, 122 were reported in Kvemo Kartli, 102 were reported in Kakheti, 97 were reported in Mtskheta-Mtianeti, 94 were reported in Guria, 76 were reported in Samtskhe-Javakheti, 22 were reported in Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti.

Head of the Task Force operating under the Interagency Coordination Council Aleksandre Khojevanishvili announced at a news briefing that 3,163 people have meanwhile recovered and 33 others have died of the coronavirus-related complications.

Out of the 33 new cases of death:10 were reported in Tbilisi, 10 were reported in Imereti, 7 were reported in Adjara, 2 were reported in Shida Kartli, 1 was reported in Kvemo Kartli, 1 was reported in Kakheti, 1 was reported in Mtskheta-Mtianeti and 1 was reported in Samtskhe-Javakheti.

Khojevanishvili also said that there are a total of 17,289 infected individuals in Georgia nowadays, including 5,355 people who are going under treatment at hospitals, 749 patients in critical conditions, 3,361 individuals staying at special hospitals in Tbilisi and regions, 8,573 others going under treatment at home.

Meanwhile, 2,425 people are in quarantine zones and 43,263 have gone into self-isolation.

