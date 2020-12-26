NBG issues collector coin dedicated to 18th century Kakhetian King Erekle II

The National Bank of Georgia has issued a 5 GEL nominal worth silver and gold collector coins dedicated to Erekle II, the Little Kakhetian – a Georgian monarch of the Bagrationi dynasty who reigned as the king of Kakheti from 1744 to 1762 and of Kartli and Kakheti from 1762 until 1798.

The coins were issued under the NBG's new series of coins ‘Kings of Georgia.’

The sketch for the 5 GEL silver and gold collector coins was selected through an open competition and the author of the coins is Levan Kakiashvili.

The coins were minted in the Royal Dutch Mint. The price of a silver coin is 100 GEL (30.53 USD), while gold coin costs 1,690 GEL (516 USD).

The coins will be on sale for five days starting December 28, 10 a.m. through the online store of the National Bank of Georgia; one customer can purchase no more than one gold and two silver coins.

In 2020, 300 years have passed since the birth of the king.

Erekle II was born on November 7, 1720 in Telavi, east Georgia and died on January 11, 1798 at the age of 77.