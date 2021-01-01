NBG: Number of international visitors to Georgia reduces

The number of international visitors arriving in Georgia decreased by 91.6 percent year-on-year in November 2020. The number of tourists amounted to 87.1 percent of the total visitors and decreased by 88.3 percent annually, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

According to the NBG, the number of overnight visits also decreased during November 2020.

“There are still restrictions on international travel globally, including in Georgia, in November 2020. Against this background, the number of international visitors to Georgia is small. Russia (-95.4 percent), Azerbaijan (-96.6 percent), and Turkey (-78.2 percent) saw a decline in international visitors to the region.

“The number of visitors from EU countries is still small, which is reflected in the overall decrease of 4.5 percentage points,” NBG said in a statement.