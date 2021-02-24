EU Special Representative Toivo Klaar to visit Georgia and Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.24
By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:
European Union (EU) Special Representative for South Caucasus Toivo Klaar will visit Georgia and Azerbaijan in the near future, Trend reports via Georgian media.
During the visit, Klaar will meet with the high-ranking officials of the two countries.
Latest
Uzbekistan, Singapore discuss project on creation of cotton-textile clusters in several Uzbek regions
Azerbaijan celebrates first Tuesday of Nowruz in Nagorno-Karabakh region after many years - Trend TV
Azerbaijan welcomes participation of foreign companies in implementation of 'smart' projects in liberated lands
I every time was referring to conflict, every to injustice, to violation of international law - President Aliyev