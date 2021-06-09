Georgia reports 821 coronavirus cases for June 9

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9

Georgia has reported 821 coronavirus cases, 866 recoveries, and 31 deaths on June 9, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 38,478 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 23,864 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 14,614 were PCR tests.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 439 COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Imereti region with 86 cases, and the Adjara region with 71 cases.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 351,249, among them, 335,895 people recovered and 4,982 died.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 2.13 percent, while 2.77 percent in the past 14 days.

There are 34 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 3,210 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 635 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

Currently, out of 708 critical patients, 199 require mechanical ventilation.

As of today, 184,718 people got the coronavirus vaccine.

