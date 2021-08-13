Georgia proposes to make tests for COVID-19 paid

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 13

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The National Center for Disease Control and Public Health of Georgia has launched an initiative to make tests for coronavirus paid, said the head of the center Amiran Gamkrelidze, Trend reports referring to the Georgian media.

Today, in Georgia, tests for coronavirus can be passed free of charge in polyclinics at the expense of the state. In private clinics, this service is paid: the cost of a PCR test ranges from 60 lari ($19.37) to 120 lari ($38.74), and an express test - up to 50 lari ($16.14).

"We have come up with an initiative so that the state does not pay for tests for coronavirus. The state gives the population the opportunity to get a vaccine for free. But if we do not get vaccinated, then we must pay for testing ourselves," Gamkrelidze said.

The National Center for Disease Control and Public Health of Georgia has recommended since September only citizens who have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine or have been vaccinated, or have a negative PCR or express test, have been allowed to visit catering facilities, spas and fitness centers.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356