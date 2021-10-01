Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for October 1

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.1

By Maryana Akhmedova - Trend:

Georgia has reported 1,751 new COVID-19 cases, 1,633 recoveries, and 30 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

A total of 42,657 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 28,199 tests were rapid, while the remaining 14,458 were PCR tests.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 4.1 percent, and at 5.8 percent over the past 14 days.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 614,763, among them 586,704 people recovered and 8,976 died.

There are 70 people quarantined, 4,169 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 768 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed at the government-assigned facilities.

As of October 1, 1.79 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine.