Georgian Minister of Economy delivered speech at 12th Int'l Transport and Communications Forum

Georgian Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Natia Turnava delivered a speech about the need for regional transport and logistics connections between the countries of Trans-Caspian Quarterly Ministerial, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Natia Turnava participated in a round table discussion with Azerbaijani, Turkish and Kazakh delegations as part of the 12th International Transport and Communications Forum.

Georgian minister emphasized the importance of Georgia as a transcontinental partner in this context.

Georgia, together with partner countries, continues to improve the efficiency and sustainability of these transport routes, the minister said.

The increase in the volume of cargo through Georgia clearly indicates the growth potential of the Europe-Asia transport corridor, she noted.

"Even during COVID-19 pandemic, Georgia was able to maintain the operation and growth of our routes," the Georgian minister said.

Turnava informed her colleagues about the ongoing transport infrastructure projects in Georgia and the existing plans in this direction.

Several projects, such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, the ongoing construction of the East-West Highway in Georgia, and the development of port infrastructure were mentioned.

"We plan to announce a new tender for the development of the Anaklia deep-water port, which remains a priority project for the Georgian government, as well as the expansion of Pace and Poti ports," Turnava said.

"The development of logistics centers by attracting private investors is also on our agenda," she added.

Georgian Minister also stressed the importance of a close partnership between governments and businesses to build reliable and high-quality transport networks and ensure faster recovery of the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Georgian side is ready for active involvement in order to make better use of the growth potential of Georgia and the whole region, Turnava added.

