Georgia and International Labor Organization to launch new co-op programs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 15

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili met with the Director General of the International Labor Organization (ILO), Guy Ryder, during her official visit to Geneva, Switzerland, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The parties discussed the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in terms of employment and safe working environment.

The sides noted Georgia's significant progress in terms of labor safety and protection of labor rights. Particular emphasis was placed on inclusive social dialogue, which allows for the involvement of all stakeholders.

Georgian president raised the issue of increasing the volume of technical assistance programs in Georgia, on which the ILO expressed readiness to cooperate in order to effectively introduce new regulations and protection mechanisms.

The parties also discussed the development of professional skills, cooperation between the ILO and Georgian Ministry of Education.

