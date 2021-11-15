Georgia joins EU COVID-19 certificate system

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 15

The European Commission has recognized Georgia’s COVID-19 passports, Trend reports via the press service of the Commission.

According to this decision, Georgian citizens who have a relevant certificate of a full course of vaccination will be able to visit the EU.

“COVID-19 certificates issued by Georgia, Moldova, New Zealand and Serbia are equivalent to the EU Digital COVID Certificate,” the European Commission said in a statement.

“As a result, the four countries will be connected to the EU's system and their COVID certificates will be accepted under the same conditions as the EU Digital COVID Certificate,” the statement said.

“Georgia has joined the EU Covid Certificate system, making yet another huge step in the fight against the pandemic. Georgia stays committed to its western values and principles and is ready to continue working with the European partners,” David Zalkaliani, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, wrote on his Twitter page.

