Georgia releases COVID-19 data for November 20

Georgia has reported 4,318 new COVID-19 cases, 2,457 recoveries, and 70 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian government's StopCov website.

A total of 52,962 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 32,513 tests were rapid, while the remaining 20,449 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 808,889, among them, 743,927 people have recovered and 11,422 have died.

There are 48 people quarantined, 6,471 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 1,173 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed into government-assigned facilities.

As of November 20, more than 2 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 7,293 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

