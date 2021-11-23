Georgia, World Bank discuss future projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 23

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and Sebastian Molineus, World Bank Regional Director for the South Caucasus, reviewed the current and planned projects and the WB’s support for Georgia during the COVID-19 pandemic, Trend reports via the press service of the Georgian government administration.

Georgian PM thanked Sebastian Molineus for the effective cooperation with the Government of Georgia and the involvement of the World Bank in various sectors of the Georgian economy.

The World Bank has allocated more than $2.7 billion to fund number of important projects, with the WB’s current portfolio consisting of 12 active investment projects and development policy operations totaling $928 million. The projects that mainly focused on strengthening micro, small and medium enterprises, gave a great impetus to the process of the gradual recovery of the economy and Georgian business.

According to the Prime Minister, Georgia aims to become a transport and logistics center between Europe and Asia, so regional development projects are a priority on the government's agenda, and in this regard, financial support from the World Bank plays an important role.

“The main focus of the conversation was on the economic reform program. I am very glad to see many important reforms underway in Georgia,” a WB representative said.

Along with the economic reform program, the sides discussed the development of the health care system, the education, social protection reforms.

The WB also appreciated the measures to respond to the new wave of the COVID-19, the positive initiatives taken by the government - green passports, financial allowances for the elderly.

The sides also discussed regional connectivity and integration. “Georgia plays a strong leader not only in the region but also globally, because of its geopolitical position in this region,” Sebastian Molineus said.

