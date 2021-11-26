Georgia, EBRD discuss attracting FDIs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

Georgia and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) discussed the prospects of attracting foreign direct investments (FDIs) in the country, Trend reports via the press service of the Georgian Government Administration.

The issue was discussed at the regular meeting of the Investors Council chaired by Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili. The session was attended by the UK Ambassador to Georgia Mark Clayton, the Secretary of the Investors Council Giorgi Cherkezishvili, and the EBRD Regional Director for the Caucasus Catarina Bjorlin Hansen.

The parties spoke about the investment climate in Georgia, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, the vaccination process and the steps to be taken to attract FDIs.

Giorgi Cherkezishvili spoke about the activities of the Investors Council and the implementation of the decisions made at the previous session.

The meeting also discussed attracting FDIs in renewable energy, investment prospects in the agricultural sector, the creation of new financial instruments to increase access to finance, challenges facing the construction sector, reform of state-owned enterprises, as well as issues related to the pharmaceutical industry.

"Today's meeting covered almost all areas of the economy and the investment situation in various fields. Action plans have been made, and in the upcoming days we will continue to work in the format of working groups," the Secretary of the Investors Council said.

"We also discussed the issuance of covered bonds in Georgia, which is a new legislation that will be adopted very soon and will lead to great inflows of financial means into the country," EBRD Regional Director for the Caucasus said.

