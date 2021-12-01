SOCAR Georgia Gas increases gas tariffs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 1

SOCAR Georgia Gas increased gas tariffs for non-household customers in Georgia from December 1, Trend reports via the press service of the company.

Gas tariffs in Georgia for non-household customers from December 1 will increase by 20 Georgian tetri (6 cents) and will amount to 1.15 Georgian lari (36 cents) per 1 cubic meter of natural gas, SOCAR Georgia Gas said.

“The need for price adjustment is due to the increase in service costs and changes in the world price of energy carriers. For non-domestic consumers, in the event of a pandemic, the price of natural gas was kept unchanged,” the statement said.

“Given the current situation, we decided to change the commercial tariff and make it in accordance with the market price in Georgia,” the company stated.

However, the price of gas will remain unchanged for bread companies, SOCAR added.

“Also, the household tariff, which is set by the Georgian Regulatory Commission until 2023, remains unchanged,” the company stated.

