Georgian FM expresses condolences for lives lost in crash of military helicopter

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 1

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia David Zalkaliani has expressed condolences for the lives lost in the crash of a military helicopter in Azerbaijan, Trend reports via his Twitter page.

“I've learned with pain news of the tragic helicopter crash in our friendly neighbor Azerbaijan. In this sad moment Georgia stands by the people of Azerbaijan,” the message reads.

“Expressing heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Wishing a speedy recovery for the injured,” the message said.

A military helicopter of the Azerbaijani State Border Service crashed during training flights at the Garaheybat airfield in Khizi district at 10:40 (GMT+4), as a result of which two people were injured and 14 people were killed.

