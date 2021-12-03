Georgia releases COVID-19 data for December 3

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 4,100 new COVID-19 cases, 3,397 recoveries, and 67 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via the Georgian government's StopCov website.

A total of 51,749 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 31,223 tests were rapid, while the remaining 20,526 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 857,933, among them, 799,850 people have recovered and 12,258 have died.

There are 33 people quarantined, 6,550 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 1,127 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed into government-assigned facilities.

As of December 3, more than 2.2 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 11,699 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @mariiiakhm