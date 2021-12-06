CAMEX International launches cargo airline in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 6

CAMEX International, one of the leading freight carriers, has launched the CAMEX Airlines project in Georgia, Trend reports via Forbes Georgia.

Due to the high demand for air freight during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Georgia's strategic geopolitical location, the country has become attractive to high-demand supply markets.

After attracting funding sources and drawing up a business plan with international experts, CAMEX Airlines began the AOC (Air Operator Certificate) certification process.

Shareholders and international financial organizations have allocated large financial resources to implement the project.

Meanwhile, high-level international experts in the aviation, who have experience with leading airlines, such as Lufthansa, have developed a financial and business plan for the project.

CAMEX Airlines will operate flights on high-demand transcontinental routes. The company is currently negotiating with leading aircraft lessors to acquire narrow-body and wide-body cargo aircrafts and plans to operate 4 cargo aircrafts by the end of 2022.

