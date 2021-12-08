Red Cross to build regional logistics hub in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 8

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

The International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement will build a regional logistics hub in Georgia, Trend reports via the press service of the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia.

The Government of Georgia will allocate a land plot of more than 3 hectares in the city of Rustavi (near Tbilisi) for the construction of a logistics center of regional significance.

“The whole region will be able to conduct joint trainings, and will be provided with the necessary equipment and materials. It will contribute to Georgian economy, as transportation will increase and, therefore, more jobs will be created,” the Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Natia Turnava said.

The Minister met with the representatives of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, including Secretary General Jagan Chapagain and President of the Georgian Red Cross Natia Loladze.

The Georgian Red Cross Society has been working for more than a hundred years and has always supported Georgia, during the COVID-19 pandemic as well, Turnava added.

