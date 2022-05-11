Air Arabia, Flydubai to launch flights to Georgia’s Batumi during summer season

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. Air Arabia and Flydubai are planning to launch direct flights from the UAE to Batumi during the summer tourist season, Trend reports via Georgia's Adjara Tourism Department.

During the Arabian Travel Market 2022 - the leading global event for the inbound and outbound travel industry in the Middle East, representatives from Air Arabia and Flydubai, announced the launch of direct flights from the UAE to Batumi during the summer tourist season.

Meanwhile, the Department of Tourism in Adjara, along with the Georgian National Tourism Administration and leading travel agencies, participates in the Arabian Travel Market International Tourism Exhibition in Dubai, where business meetings are held.