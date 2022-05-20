Georgia sees increase in wheat flour imports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Wheat flour imports to Georgia significantly increased in March 2022, Trend reports with reference to Georgia's Business Press News (BPN).

Georgia imported 8,724 tons of flour, worth a total of $2.5 million in March 2022, which is almost 11 times more than in the same period of 2021, amounted to 806 tons ($241,700).

Top-4 exporting countries of wheat flour to Georgia in 2021 were:

1. Russia - 8 612 tons, $2.5 million (one ton on average - $291)

2. Turkey - 92 tons, $57,400 (one ton on average -$624)

3. Italy - 12.5 tons, $14,000 (one ton on average - $1,166)

4. France - 8 tons, $10,200 (one ton on average - $1,275)

Meanwhile, Russia was the main exporter of wheat flour to Georgia in 2021, which exports accounts for 98.7 percent of total Georgia’s wheat flour imports.