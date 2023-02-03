$1.37bln infrastructure projects for 2023 outlined in PM meeting with Minister

Georgia and the United States are in talks for signing a bilateral extradition treaty in a bid to "bring criminals to justice more effectively and efficiently", the Prosecutor General’s Office of Georgia said on Friday, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

The discussions were hosted in the latest round of talks for enhancing law enforcement and judicial cooperation between the two states, hosted in Tbilisi between Tuesday and Thursday.

In its comments on the discussions, the Prosecutor’s Office said the treaty would ensure the “next step in building strong partnership and trust” between the sides.

The talks involve the US Department of State and Department of Justice, and Georgia's Justice Ministry and Prosecutor General’s Office.