Georgia shares data on reexported vehicles for 1H2023

TBILISI, Georgia, July 31. Georgia re-exported 48,603 vehicles from January through June this year, Trend reports.

According to the country's Interior Ministry, the second quarter of 2023 was particularly successful for car re-exports, which grew by 23.1 percent compared to the previous quarter, reaching 27,384 vehicles.

Of the total number of re-exported vehicles, more than 98 percent were cars. During the first half of this year, Georgia sent 47,732 cars abroad.

In addition to cars, three sports cars, 155 specialized cars, 198 trucks, 66 agricultural machinery, 63 buses and minibuses, 171 trailers and 215 motorcycles were also exported.

Among the cars which are most in demand for imports from Georgia, Toyota, KIA and Lexus are especially popular.