Budget of Georgia’s Adjara to grow significantly

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.4. The Government of Adjara (Georgia) will submit a revised budget for 2023 to the Supreme Council of the region, that will debut exceeding 600 million lari ($233.9 million), Chairman of the Government of Adjara Tornike Rizhvadze said at a government meeting, Trend reports.

Rizhvadze noted that the increase in the budget is the result of positive trends in the economy, increased confidence, and increased activity in tourism and business both in the country and in the region.

"The budget of the Autonomous Republic of Adjara was just over 300 million lari ($116.9 million) five years ago (in 2018), and we will submit very soon to the Supreme Council of Adjara a revised budget for 2023," he added.

He said that the almost doubled budget of the region will allow the government to implement even more social and medical programs, build additional schools, finance the education of young people, including abroad, build new roads and pay more attention to the development of Adjara and its population.

As part of the adjustment of the budget of Adjara for 2023, the volume of transfers to municipalities increases by more than 32 million lari ($12.4 million) and will amount to 150 million lari ($58.4 million).

Rizhvadze emphasized that there is every reason to believe that by 2025 it will amount to at least 1 billion lari ($389.9 million) based on the current possibility of increasing the budget.