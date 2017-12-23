Let me come back, Catalan leader tells Spain

23 December 2017 22:54 (UTC+04:00)

Catalonia’s separatist leader Carles Puigdemont called on Spain’s government on Saturday to allow him to return home in time for the opening session of the Catalan parliament so that he can become the region’s next president.

Puigdemont, who ruled in Catalonia until October and faces arrest in Spain for his role in organizing an illegal referendum on independence and proclaiming a Catalan republic, is currently in self-imposed exile in Belgium.

Separatist parties secured a parliamentary majority in a regional election on Thursday, though it is still unclear whether Puigdemont and other jailed leaders of the movement will be able to attend assembly sessions.

“I want to come back to Catalonia as soon as possible. I would like to come back right now. It would be good news for Spain,” Puigdemont told Reuters in an interview.

Asked if he would be back in time for the opening session which has to take place at the latest on January 23, he said: “It would be natural. If I am not allowed to be sworn in as president, it would be a major abnormality for the Spanish democratic system.”

“I am the president of the regional government and I will remain the president if the Spanish state respects the results of the vote,” he also said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Spain could be banned from 2018 World Cup
World 16 December 08:24
Spanish court withdraws arrest warrant for ousted Catalan leader
World 5 December 15:07
40 injured as Spain nightclub floor collapses
Other News 26 November 22:45
About 600 migrants from Africa rescued off Spanish coast
Other News 19 November 09:36
Catalan ex-president, four ministers to appear in Belgian court
World 17 November 17:39
Uzbekistan, Spain ink aviation agreement
Central Asia 15 November 09:46
Uzbekistan, Spain agree to cooperate in industry
Central Asia 14 November 10:37
Former Speaker of Catalan Parliament sent to jail
Other News 10 November 03:13
Catalan leader's farmhouse pact to make last stand in Brussels
World 8 November 15:14
Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont 'hands himself in to police in Brussels'
Other News 5 November 17:26
Spanish judge orders custody for Catalan leaders pending trial
Other News 3 November 05:29
Carles Puigdemont fails to appear in court
World 2 November 17:15
Turkmenistan names envoy to Spain
Turkmenistan 2 November 09:51
Spain awaits next move by ousted Catalan leader from Belgium
World 31 October 16:29
Turkmenistan calls on Spain for energy co-op
Oil&Gas 30 October 17:33
Foreign Ministry: Azerbaijan supports territorial integrity of Spain
Politics 28 October 11:23
Spain sacks Catalan government after independence declaration
World 28 October 10:12
Spanish Senate approves direct rule in Catalonia
Other News 27 October 18:56