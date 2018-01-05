Half as many migrants landed in Europe in 2017 as 2016: IOM

5 January 2018 20:43 (UTC+04:00)

Slightly fewer than half as many migrants reached Europe by sea in 2017 than 2016, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Friday, with curbs finally cutting traffic on the deadly route from Libya to Italy, Reuters reports.

Two years after more than a million people entered the EU, mostly fleeing war in the Middle East and poverty in Africa, the IOM recorded 171,635 arrivals by boat in 2017. The 2016 figure was 363,504.

The biggest influx of refugees and migrants in Europe since World War Two caused a political and humanitarian crisis two years ago.

Arrivals by boat in Italy accounted for most of the 2017 arrivals: 119,310 in total, down by a third compared to the previous year, the Italian Interior Ministry said on Dec 31.

Some 21,663 migrants arrived in Spain as of Dec. 28 last year, while 1,067 landed in Cyprus, preliminary figures show.

More patrols and rescues off the coast of Libya, as well as fighting between smuggling groups, contributed to the overall drop, Millman said.

The number of migrant deaths at sea has not been finalised, but stands at 3,116, compared to 5,143 recorded in 2016, Millman said.

African migrants in Libya continue to depart for Europe from the coast, where the IOM is monitoring rescues, he said, adding: “Boats are still rescuing in the hundreds every day, depending on the day, sub-Saharan Africans who have come through Libya.”

Nearly 20,000 Africans went home last year under IOM’s voluntary repatriation program from Libya, including 7,000 since an African Union - European Union agreement reached in Abidjan on Nov. 29, Millman said.

The United Nations agency aims to repatriate a further 15,000 migrants from Libya by the end of January, he told Reuters.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
255 migrants rescued in Mediterranean: Italian coast guard
Other News 27 December 2017 07:05
US judge partially lifts Trump ban on Muslim refugees
Other News 24 December 2017 07:13
Number of international migrants jumps to 258 million people: U.N.
Other News 19 December 2017 06:11
Azerbaijani citizenship granted to 573 foreigners
Politics 18 December 2017 12:49
Libyan coast guard rescues more than 250 migrants trying to reach Italy
Other News 16 December 2017 18:29
EU leaders complicit in torture of refugees and migrants, Amnesty says
World 12 December 2017 11:45
EU considers new plan to ease disputes over migrants
World 29 November 2017 13:27
Russia’s State Duma approves bill on Uzbek’s labor migrants
Uzbekistan 26 November 2017 14:41
Dozens of migrants drown off Libyan coast
Other News 26 November 2017 06:35
About 600 migrants from Africa rescued off Spanish coast
Other News 19 November 2017 09:36
Some 700 migrants rescued in Mediterranean, 23 found dead
Other News 4 November 2017 00:11
Greece: 3 dead, several missing as boat with migrants sinks
World 3 November 2017 17:33
Turkmenistan actively cooperating with int’l migration organization
Turkmenistan 24 October 2017 13:16
600 migrants rescued; fears rise of new surge from Libya
Other News 14 October 2017 07:17
50 African teen migrants "deliberately drowned" off Yemen -IOM
Arab World 10 August 2017 00:27
About 30 migrants found in refrigerator tuck in French city of Dunkirk
Other News 30 July 2017 07:09
Turkey detains Syrians trying to reach Greece on boats
Turkey 29 July 2017 05:23
Egyptian migrants found dead in east Libyan desert
Arab World 9 July 2017 17:27