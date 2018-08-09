Mexico's president-elect certified as election winner

9 August 2018 07:45 (UTC+04:00)

Mexico's top electoral court on Wednesday certified President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador as the winner of the July 1 general elections, Xinhua reported.

"He meets the constitutional requirements to be president of Mexico," the electoral court ruled.

The candidate of the progressive National Regeneration Movement garnered 53.2 percent of the votes with the widest margin of victory seen in Mexico's presidential elections in years.

"We declare citizen Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador president-elect of Mexico for the period from Dec. 1, 2018 to Sept. 30, 2024," the court president Janine Otalora said.

"Mexicans voted for an end to electoral fraud and imposition," Lopez Obrador said in a speech, vowing to crack down on "corrupt politicians or common criminals."

This was 64-year-old Lopez Obrador's third run for the presidency.

