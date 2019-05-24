Nestle CEO says company still committed to global confectionery

24 May 2019 12:21 (UTC+04:00)

Nestle remains committed to confectionery despite unloading its U.S. chocolate operations during a review of the food giant’s operations, Chief Executive Mark Schneider told an event in Switzerland on Friday, reports Trend citing to Reuters

“Our wide portfolio makes us strong not everything is going to change,” Schneider said. “You have to find focus and areas where you concentrate your efforts,” he said, identifying water, baby food and animal food as Nestle’s growth drivers.

“Sweets are not among those. But we also want to exploit the opportunities of that market.”

