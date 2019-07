Russian President Vladimir Putin held a friendly meeting with the former Italian prime minister and leader of Forza Italia party, Silvio Berlusconi, at the airport in Rome after wrapping up the program of his official visit to Italy, Trend reports citing TASS.

During his one-day visit to Rome on Thursday, Putin met with Pope Francis, Italian President Sergio Mattarella and also held talks with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

